Hospitals look for NHS 70th anniversary boost

Health bosses have set people a 70-day challenge to celebrate the anniversary of the NHS.

Today - with 70 days to go until the NHS’s 70th birthday on July 5 - healthcare leaders in South Tyneside and Sunderland are calling on local people to join the celebrations by taking on a 70-themed health challenge or fundraising event.

Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Behind the scenes in the NHS, charities work tirelessly to provide extra comforts and support for patients and both City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trusts have their own charitable funds which local people support generously year-on-year.

With just 70 days to go, the local NHS is encouraging people to use the opportunity to raise £70 in 70 days by committing to walk, cycle, or run one mile per day, or organise a celebratory charity tea party to raise a cuppa to the NHS and raise cash for local Trust charities.

The Trusts’ chief executive Ken Bremner said: “If you are passionate about our NHS, this is your chance to give back, have fun and even get fit at the same time.

“Supporting our Trusts’ charities, which help us to do more by providing patients with extra comforts and further improving our services for patients, visitors and staff, is one way in which people can celebrate this amazing milestone and play a part in the future of our NHS.”

Anyone wishing to fundraise can initially contact Andy Pestell by email at andrew.pestell@chsft.nhs.uk or calling 0191 565 6256 ext. 42902.

As part of the celebrations, the Trusts are also aiming to capture the thoughts, memories and reminiscences of those who have worked in or been treated by local NHS services over the years and have old photographs or artefacts which would be of interest to the local community.

They would like to hear from:

*Any staff working in the NHS who began their careers in the 50s, 60s and 70s

*NHS families. Any generations of nurses/midwives/doctors in South Tyneside or Sunderland who have all worked in the NHS

*People who worked in the NHS back in 1948 when it all began to get a sense of what healthcare was like and how much it has changed over the years

*People who remember the days before the NHS and what happened if you became ill

*People who simply want to say thank you to the NHS for the care and treatment they may have received in South Tyneside or Sunderland

People should get in touch via: trustcomms@stft.nhs.uk or by calling 0191 404 1127.

Mr Bremner added: “We hope as many people as possible will join us in celebrating 70 years of the NHS.