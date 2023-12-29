Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Hastings has been recognised with a British Empire Medal after 47 years of voluntary fundraising.

A man who has fundraised for the RNLI for almost half-a-century has been recognised with a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours list.

David Hastings from Fence Houses is branch secretary of the RNLI's Durham Fundraising Branch. His voluntary efforts have helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to save lives at sea.

Durham's is an inland fundraising branch twinned with Sunderland Lifeboat Station, which costs around £80,000 annually to run. Sunderland's station is unable to raise that amount, but draws from a central fund which David's efforts contribute to hugely.

One initiative is "Betty's 5p Pots"; small jars kept by local cafes to be filled and collected by volunteers. David introduced the scheme to the North East. So far it has raised around £220,000, or 4,400,400 five pences.

His talks to other groups, such as the WI, have secured another £23,000 since 2015.

David, 66, first volunteered during a visit to his auntie in Cornwall in 1976, running a fundraising stall that no one else was available for at a fair. He loved the experience.

He was further inspired by having to be rescued twice by lifeboats. The first was in 1980. As a member of the Merchant Navy he was aboard an oil tanker explosion in which he sustained second degree burns to 80% of his body. It took him seven years to recover, but he survived.

David said: "I'm very honoured and absolutely delighted. I think it's wonderful national recognition for the massive support, kindness and generosity that people in this area show for the RNLI.

Sunderland's RNLI lifeboat station needs about £80,000 each year to run.

"You look at the current financial situation and how people find themselves; the fact that every charity is asking for help. I'm humbled by the support for the RNLI and helping them save lives.

"Sunderland Lifeboat Station is probably the oldest continually operating lifeboat station in Great Britain. It's also one of the busiest stations in the north of England.

I'm incredibly lucky to be alive. Giving back is probably my primary purpose. A lot of people worked very hard to save my life and my hands were rebuilt with skin grafts.

"You volunteer because you want to; you work because you have to. I've always said that the day this becomes work, that's the day I quit."