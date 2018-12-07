Homes left without electricity after power cut

Engineers are working to restore power to around 22 homes and businesses in Houghton.

Northern Powergrid has confirmed that properties on Newbottle Street have been affected by a power cut since 10.32am today.

The cut is said to have been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area.

The provider believes power will be restored around 7pm.

“Our teams have located the fault and are working to replace the section of cable as quickly as possible and we are expecting power to be restored around 7pm."

"We'd like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience whilst we work to get the lights back on."