A homeless Sunderland yob has been jailed for spitting on a policeman’s arm after kicking off while in custody after his arrest for drug possession.

Dominic Goldsmith, 25, is starting 12 weeks behind bars for an act described as “disgusting” by prosecutor Jonathan Stirland. Goldsmith had been released from prison just four days before he was arrested in city centre Salem Street, on suspicion of having an illegal substance.

He told officers he thought he had bought class A cocaine, but a forensic test revealed it to be lower-level amphetamine, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard. The offender was taken to Sunderland's Southwick police station but became aggressive when told he had to move to a different holding cell on Saturday, July 12.

Mr Stirland said: “The defendant was identified as being in possession of a white powder in Salem Street. “Two police officers attended and retrieved three bags of white powder. He signalled that it was cocaine, but it was amphetamine.

“He was arrested and taken to a police station. There was some issue, and he had to be moved from one cell to another. He has become agitated. He turned back towards the door and spat at an officer and the spit landed on bare skin.

“His record is not great. There are 34 previous convictions from 77 offences. His first was in 2017 and the most recent was on June 24. His record doesn’t show habitual violence though there is a conviction from 2024. Spitting is a disgusting act.”

Goldsmith pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Alastair Naismith, defending, said any violence on Goldsmith’s record was of the type of pushing security staff while shoplifting.

Of the assault on the officer, he added: “He’s got himself up a height and has done it out of spite more than anything. It does strike the officer’s arm, not his face. He is homeless at the moment.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Goldsmith spitting was always viewed as a serious offence and his crimes came four days after his prison release. She jailed him for the assault and imposed no separate penalty for the drug matter – and ordered him to pay the officer £50 compensation.