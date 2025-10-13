Google

A homeless thief caught in a cycle of drug use has been jailed for 32 weeks after targeting two Sunderland stores during a five-day crime spree.

Anthony Parkin, 40, made off with £510 of goods – including pricy Lego sets, wine and beer – when he struck at B&M and Morrisons Daily branches. He did so between Wednesday, October 1, and Sunday, October 5, and was on licence from a previous jail term, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

In entering the Morrison’s outlet in Ethel Terrace, Castletown, on two separate days, he twice breached a court order excluding him from it. The court heard Parkin’s first offence was stealing £167 of Lego from B&M’s store at Hylton Retail Park.

He returned two days later and made off with £162 of the same toy product, prosecutor Michael Embleton revealed. The following day he stole £33 of beer from Morrisons – and in entering the store, committed his first breach of a court imposed criminal behaviour order (CBO).

The order was put in place on Friday, November 15 last year and forbids Parkin from entering the outlet. But the next day he returned twice more, swiping £100 of chocolate and then £48 of wine, again in breach of the CBO.

Mr Embleton said: “The most serious matter is the breach of the CBO, in the crown’s view. It’s a persistent breach and is aggravated by him going back over and over again. It’s the people in the stores daily who can do very little about it.”

Parkin pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a shop and two of breaching a CBO. Ian Cassidy, defending, said Parkin was caught in a cycle of drug use, committing offences, being jailed, getting clean and being released with nowhere to live.

Mr Cassidy said he was then forced to stay with the very people who were encouraging him to take drugs. He added: “He says that if he could get accommodation, he could avoid these people and avoid drugs.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Parkin for 32 weeks for each theft and to 12 weeks for the CBO breaches, to run concurrently, with a £154 victim surcharge.