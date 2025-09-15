The case will be heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

A sex offender who moved more than 300 miles to live with his new girlfriend without informing the authorities has been put behind bars.

Gary Chitticks was jailed for four years in Bournemouth in 2021 for attempted child sex offences and has to follow restrictions set on his freedom indefinitely.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Chitticks, who has to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and register as a sex offender for life, must inform the authorities of where he is living or staying, what name he is using, declare any internet devices or bank accounts he has.

Prosecutor Ian Windridge told the court Chitticks contacted the police in July and informed them he had moved from Dorset to the Hetton le Hole area in Sunderland, where he was living homeless.

Mr Windridge said officers launched an investigation and spoke to a woman in Houghton who confirmed she had met Chitticks in May, that they had spent a week together at a hotel in Bournemouth before travelling back to her home, where he had lived with her since.

Police found Chitticks' bank card, under a different name and a mobile phone with no internet history and auto delete software installed.

Mr Windridge said Chitticks was arrested and added: "He acknowledged he had purchased the telephone without informing the police, that he had set it to auto delete, hadn't informed police of the alias name, hadn't informed police about the hotel, hadn't informed any police officer of his move to live in the North East and had not declared his bank account."

Chitticks, 41, of no fixed address, who also has a previous conviction for exposure, admitted six breaches of notification requirements and sexual harm prevention order. Claire Anderson, defending, said Chitticks has a good work ethic with past employment in warehousing and roofing.

Miss Anderson said Chitticks "lost everything" by trying to pursue the relationship and now hopes to return to the Bournemouth area and get a job. Judge Gavin Doig jailed Chitticks for two years and eight months and told him: "You present far too high a risk to the public for these orders to be treated by anything other than absolute seriousness by you."

The judge warned prison sentences would get "longer and longer" for any further breaches.