‘HOME BY 9’ - Daytime clubbing event set to launch at an iconic North East venue

A national daytime clubbing tour is set to launch in Newcastle - with another North East date later this year.

HOME BY 9, which has been created by North East-based Dynamite Concepts, has created an immersive afternoon clubbing experience that is built for party people who want all the fun but without having to be out late at night.

Launching its debut show on Saturday, July 19, at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall, HOME BY 9 states that it will deliver a high-energy daytime party featuring full-scale production, “outrageous” entertainment, and a nostalgic soundtrack of disco, pop and retro guilty pleasures - all with the event wrapping up by 9pm.

A spokesperson for Dynamite Concepts said: “We’ve spent time at many of the UK’s most popular daytime disco events.

Newcastle's O2 City Hall. | Google Maps

“The majority were well-organised with lovely crowds — but in most cases, the entertainment content and presentation could be elevated for the wow factor.

“It felt like something was missing and that’s when we knew we had to raise the bar with HOME BY 9.”

To deliver the event, Dynamite Concepts have teamed up with Brutus Gold’s Love Train, who are pioneers of immersive disco entertainment and the team behind some of the UK’s most iconic immersive nights out.

This is what you can expect from HOME BY 9:

DJ Vanilla Slice playing retro hits.

Wiggy (cult TV icon from The Hitman and Her) and his high-kicking dance troupe Spandex Ballet.

Immersive performers, surprise characters, and laugh out loud moments.

Lights, FX, euphoric disco and pop soundtrack and the fell-good factor of a night out.

Doors at set to open at 3pm, with the event then set to tour cities across the UK as part of a major 2025 rollout, including an event at The Fire Station, in Sunderland, in October.

The full tour dates are as follows:

Edinburgh: Saturday, September 5.

Hartlepool: Saturday, September 13.

Tunbridge Wells: Saturday, September 27.

Sunderland: Saturday, October 11.

Watford: Saturday, November 8.

Aberdeen: Saturday, November 22.

Leamington Spa: Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Norwich: Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Tickets for the events range from £12 to £20 via https://www.skiddle.com/ or https://homeby9pm.com/.

You can keep up to date with everything happening with HOME BY 9 at https://www.instagram.com/iwashomeby9/ and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575073718563.

