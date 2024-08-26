Hole in the Wand brings magical mini golf to Dalton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest arrival at Dalton Park is serving up a hole lot of magical fun.

Magic-themed mini golf company Hole in the Wand will open its first North East location at the Murton discount shopping centre on October 21.

Visitors will be able to navigate nine holes of magical challenges, including venomous snakes, unicorn secrets, and the infamous gargoyle Grobblenook.

Hole in the Wand will open at Dalton Park in October | Potion Cauldrons Group

Guided by witches and wizards, players will solve riddles and enjoy a unique adventure inspired by local landmarks including Penshaw Monument and Lumley Castle.

Each young wizard will receive a free magic potion drink worth £3.49 upon completing the course, dependent on their score.

In addition to the crazy golf offering, The Potions Cauldron Group will launch its first ever Little Wizards experience at Dalton Park, designed for toddlers and young children and featuring a wand shop, wizard kitchen, and ball pit, as well as a café, confectionery, potions, and merchandise.

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye thinks visitors will be spell-bound : “We are delighted to bring Hole In the Wand to Dalton Park, offering our visitors a truly exciting and magical experience,” he said.

“Adding this one-of-a-kind wizard themed mini golf to our leisure offering is incredibly exciting, and we’re confident it will captivate both local families and visitors from further afield.

“The Little Wizards experience, in particular, will be a delightful addition for our younger guests, and we look forward to seeing the joy it brings.”

Stuart Jarman, Managing Director of The Potions Cauldron Group added: “ We are incredibly excited to bring the magic of Hole in the Wand to Dalton Park.

“Our aim is to create a truly enchanting experience for visitors of all ages, blending fun and adventure with a touch of wizardry.

“We can't wait to see families and friends come together to enjoy the magical journey, and we’re confident it will quickly become a favoured destination for both locals and visitors.”

The Potions Cauldron Group opened its Potions Cauldon in York’s Shambles in 2018, with the first Hole in the Wand arriving in the city’s Coppergate complex three years later, followed by Blackpool in 2022 and Chester earlier this year.

Located next to Cineworld at Dalton Park, tickets start at £6.99, with options for walk-ins, pre-booked time slots, and group packages available.