Historic moment as final sections of new Wear footbridge arrive in Sunderland

Early risers witnessed a historic moment as the final sections of the New Wear Footbridge arrived in Sunderland.

The two steel sections, measuring 63 meters and 105 metres respectively, set sail from Ghent in Belgium on Wednesday, August 28, and arrived at Port of Sunderland on Saturday, August 31.

The new bridge is due to open in summer 2025, linking key regeneration areas either side of the Wear as the centrepiece of the Riverside Sunderland development.

The bridge is expected to provide a major boost to businesses in the city, improving access to the Sheepfolds Stables, the Stadium of Light, Housing and Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), and the new residential neighbourhood being created to the north of the river.

Once weather permits, the two parts of the bridge will be shipped upriver beyond the historic Wearmouth Bridge, to the site of the New Wear Footbridge where they will then be carefully lifted into place and installed by lead contractor, VolkerStevin.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “There has been a real buzz around the city over the arrival and installation of the first two sections of the New Wear Footbridge and I’m sure that momentum will only continue to build now that the final sections have arrived.

“Seeing the barge arrive with the first sections and then sail upriver beyond the Wearmouth bridge was a spectacle in itself, never mind the incredible feat of engineering to lift and assemble the parts thereafter, so we are looking forward to seeing a repeat, as the final sections are carefully lifted into place.

“It is also incredibly symbolic in the sense that it is bridging Sunderland’s past and future. A whole host of developments are either underway or set to be developed across both sides of the River Wear as part of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan and this will play a key role in linking all of those projects.

“New offices, homes, parks, hospitals, leisure venues, educational institutes and sporting arenas are all set to be completed over the coming years and is the New Wear Footbridge is central to all of that. It’s arguably one of the most exciting periods in the city’s rich history.”

Ten metres wide and spanning 250 metres, at a height of 30m above the river, the New Wear footbridge is one of several high-profile developments currently under construction at Riverside Sunderland.

Once the final two parts of the bridge have been lifted into place, VolkerStevin will then begin welding the pieces together, installing the deck and the railings, and then adding the final touches to prepare it for opening.

Mike Rimmer, senior project manager at VolkerStevin, said: “This is another pivotal moment and major milestone in the development of the city’s newest landmark, and we are extremely proud to be a part of this monumental project. The team are now preparing the site ready to lift the two sections into place, it will be another exciting moment to see and get these two final sections of the bridge into place.”

Riverside Sunderland is said to be one of the UK’s largest and most ambitious regeneration projects, with more than £500million of development projects live on site.

The scheme seeks to double the number of people living within Sunderland city centre while providing workspace for 8,000 – 10,000 quality jobs.