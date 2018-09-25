Historic manor house on sale near Sunderland for £1.5m

An historic manor house is up for sale for £1.5m after undergoing a complete refurbishment.

Londonderry Dene House, in Harbour Walk, Seaham, comprises of three storeys plus a lower ground floor, seven bedrooms and four acres of gardens.

Built in 1857 for agents working for the nearby Londonderry mine-owning family, estate agent Bradley Hall says: “Homes such as this come to the market infrequently and no other residential home within this area can rival it.”

Its description continues: “Style, comfort and security are at the top of the list.

“Bradley Hall are privileged to be instructed on such a home; it is rare that a property of this quality and finish becomes available and viewing, strictly by appointment, is recommended.”

