More golden eagles are being spotted flying across the border to England.

Golden eagles could be re-introduced into England for the first time in more than 150 years, after a study has found there are enough sites to support them.

The bird of prey is sometimes seen in areas of northern England, like Northumberland, but these are from the growing population resident in southern Scotland. The species was wiped out in England in the 19th century because of persecution by those who saw them as a threat to livestock and game birds.

The last-known golden eagle to have made a home in England disappeared from the reserve in the Lake District where it lived in 2015. Environment Secretary Steve Reed is now overseeing plans that could see the birds returned to England, as first reported by the Guardian newspaper.

A feasibility study by Forestry England, not due to be published for several months, is expected to conclude there is capacity to support a population of the birds. If such a scheme were to go ahead, it would likely mirror methods used to reintroduce red kites and sea eagles in other parts of the UK.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, the head of species and land management at the bird charity the RSBP, told the Guardian the survival of golden eagle populations in England depended in the availability of prey.

“The main prey of golden eagles are things like grouse, rabbits, hares. But they can also take other things like deer calves, we’ve seen badgers, fox cubs, all of these sort of things. And you’ve got grouse moor estates. So I don’t think prey availability is going to be a problem,” he told the newspaper.

Defra said a reintroduction programme would also involve public engagement, and consider the impact of golden eagles on other species and the wider environment.

A spokesperson for the department said: “The recovery of golden eagles offers hope for the future of the species in Britain. Any next steps of their reintroduction in England will be set out in due course.”