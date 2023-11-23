Responses ranged from the witty to the brutal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pop icon Jason Donovan dug himself into a bit of a hole on national TV when he had a dig at Sunderland, 'thanking God' he wasn't playing there.

Sadly for him, the former Neighbours star had forgotten he is, indeed, performing in Sunderland. Next week, as it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apparent Newcastle fan was being interviewed live on BBC Breakfast to promote his Doin' Fine tour, which begins in February 2025.

Sunderland isn't on the list of dates, but Donovan is performing at the Beacon of Light on Thursday, November 30, for the Foundation of Light’s Gala Awards Dinner.

The 55-year-old did startle himself with his own words on TV and tried to backpedal.

But Echo readers have been having their say on his faux pas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Jameson said: "It was funny watching him digging that hole."

Jac Stewart said: "Too many broken hearts in Sunderland ...Nah Like..."

Wendy Kitching said: "Don't want him here anyway Anthony Blackmore. If Kylie had said it I would have been gutted, I thought he had retired years ago." Steve Robson said: "Behave - he pointed out he had just alienated half of the country. Where is our sense of humour?" Nita Tennant said: "Keep diggin mate!!! All the way to Australia."

Damian Thomas said: "Didn't even know he was still alive tbf."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Smith said: "Sunderland is really going to cry over it NOT"

Gayle Ridley said: "We’ve got taste in Sunderland, I’d close me curtains if you were playing in my garden."