High Court rejects Sunderland thug's bid to have jail term cut

A beast who attacked a defenceless woman with a knife and fork can have no complaints about his tough sentence, judges have ruled.

David James Wright, 35, was jailed for 10 and a half years at Durham Crown Court last June after he admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Wright, of Darcy Court, Hendon, Sunderland, terrorised the woman after waking her after midnight last year.

He “grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the kitchen”, Mr Justice Morris told London’s Appeal Court.

Punching and kicking her, Wright then went at her with a knife and fork, striking her to the head and arm with the fork.

Wright challenged his sentence today, claiming it was far too harsh.

But Mr Justice Morris, who was sitting with two other judges, said he was guilty of a “sustained and repeated assault”.

“He attacked his victim with both a knife and a fork and also used his feet to kick her,” he added.

Wright's sentence was not excessive and the judge concluded: “The application is refused.”