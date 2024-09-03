Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green-fingered Wearsiders who know their onions are being offered the chance to compete for the Prime Minister’s seal of approval.

This Saturday, September 7, sees the return of the Herrington Village Show.

Now in its 25th year in its present form, the origins of the show go back a century.

Community groups and societies in the area come together and present a traditional village show which includes horticulture, cookery, craft, flower arranging and photography. There is also a children’s section.

The 2nd Herrington Scouts, who host the event at their Scout Hut in Crow Lane, Middle Herrington, will have a fundraising stall.

Les Scott (right) presents Sir Keir Starmer with a previous winning onion | Les Scott

Former councillor and Mayor of Sunderland Leslie Scott is chair of the organising group and a major sponsor of the event, which offers more than £1,000 in prize money - making it unique in village show events in the North East

“It’s a day many of the members of the local groups look forward to,” he said.

“The cookery and craft section has taken off in recent years. The major challenge in the cookery section - a Battenberg cake - carries a first prize of £50.

“My speciality is in horticulture and we have a small but active gardeners’ group who put on an amazing display of vegetables and flowers.

We are very keen to attract new growers and single-entry competitors in all categories.

A feature of the show in recent years is the 5-vegetable challenge. The top tray carries a prize of £150 and entries must be advised in advance as space is at a premium at the event.

For the first year, the biggest single onion will carry a prize of £100, sponsored by Les, who will claim the winner for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I introduced Keir some years ago at a gathering we had at Silkworth to giant vegetables,” siad Les.

“For the last three years, I have presented him with the best in show at the Annual Conference. As avegetarian he says it goes to make onion soup

“I can’t get with my gardening skills into the giant onion growing class, so I am relying on my colleagues and any new exhibitors to come up with a monster.

Herrington village Show opens to the public at 2pm when afternoon tea is served.

Exhibitors can obtain a show schedule by telephoning 528 0580.