Here’s another 22 photos of runners taking on the 2025 Great North Run

The Great North Run once again brought thousands of runners to the North East on Sunday, September 7.

Whether they were trying to set a personal best or taking on the iconic half-marathon for a charity, the atmosphere was fantastic across the region.

Spanning 13.1 miles from the start, in Newcastle city centre, to the finish line along the South Shields coast, the world famous half-marathon never fails to bring out the crowds.

Check out the gallery of Great North Run runners below.