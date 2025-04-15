Here are 25 pictures of Sunderland Echo reader's pets during National Pet Month

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST

Readers have been sharing their pets during National Pet Month.

April marks National Pet Month here in the UK so Sunderland readers have been sharing their furry (and not so furry) loved ones with us.

The month aims to promote responsible pet ownership, educating people on proper pet care, and highlighting the benefits of having pets.

From horses to many different breeds of dog, we’ve seen a wide variety of pets on display here in the city.

Read Sunderland’s latest news and sport on the go with the Echo’s email newsletters - sign up online today

We were inundated with responses via our Facebook page so we were not able to share them all.

Take a look through our gallery of Sunderland’s pets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

April is National Pet Month so we've been asking Sunderland Echo readers for photos of their pets.

1. National Pet Month

April is National Pet Month so we've been asking Sunderland Echo readers for photos of their pets. | Other 3rd Parties

Photo Sales

2. Lucy

Lisa Lamb

Photo Sales

3. Cloud

Nathalie Noelle Hughes

Photo Sales

4. Toby

Amie Galer-Priddle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice