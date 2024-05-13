Helping hoarders is focus of new drive to keep people safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Picture by Grant Brotherton

Hoarders are the focus of a new drive to help keep people safe as teams work together on a difficult and emotional issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoarding is a condition where someone struggles to throw away their possessions, leading to homes becoming cluttered and unusable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoarding Disorder often brings emotional distress and can also be a major health risk to people living at an affected property.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) has warned that excess possessions can cause fires and block exits, which may hinder an escape.

And this National Hoarding Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, May 13 to Friday, May 17, CDDFRS is urging those affected by hoarding to contact the Service for help.

The Service offers free Home Fire Safety Visits (HFSV) where residents can receive advice about reducing the risk of fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Durham County Council also offers support to vulnerable adults dealing with hoarding behaviours.

The council’s ‘Breakthrough Service’ aims to empower people to improve their wellbeing and create safer and healthier homes.

Sarah Litt, community safety team leader at CDDFRS, said: “Hoarding behaviour is a build-up of belongings in the home which starts to impact people’s lives because they can no longer use rooms for the purpose they are designed for.

“If you, or someone you know, has a lot of belongings, and wants to know what to do to manage them, the best advice I would give is to start a little bit at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It important to first ensure that you have working smoke alarms and that the exit routes are clear in case anyone needs to get out in an emergency.

“Work on getting the doors to shut to stop the spread of smoke and fire.

“Speak to medical professionals such as a GP, as hoarding behaviour is classified as a mental health condition that needs diagnosed assistance.”

Some signs of hoarding behaviour could be difficulty moving around the home and not being able to reach exit doors without tripping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooking can be unsafe if flammable items are close to the oven or hob.

Open flames from smoking materials or candles with excess clutter around them are also very dangerous.

Sarah continued: “We understand that it is really difficult for people experiencing hoarding behaviour and those with hoarding disorder.

“However, we would really encourage them to reach out to the fire service so we can offer them support with a Home Fire Safety Visit where we can provide smoke alarms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book a Home Fire Safety Visit call: 0345 223 4221 or via the CDDFRS website here.

Breakthrough Service

County Durham residents aged 18 and over who are registered with a GP and have significant issues with self-neglect and hoarding behaviours can be referred to Durham Council’s Breakthrough Service by their social worker.

Councillor Chris Hood, the council’s cabinet member for adult and health services, said: “Campaigns such as National Hoarding Awareness Week are a brilliant way of making more people appreciate that hoarding is a mental health condition and that there is support out there.

“Our Breakthrough Service has helped more than 100 people in its first year – from helping people increase their confidence and manage anxiety, to decluttering activities, developing a daily routine and encouraging relationships and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team adopts a flexible, care approach, taking time to get to know people to ensure they feel safe and understood.

“Breakthrough also work closely with the NHS, GP practices, housing providers, environmental health, emergency services and bereavement charities.

“We’re pleased to be teaming up with the fire service to raise awareness of hoarding this awareness week and would urge anyone who thinks they need support to seek it.”