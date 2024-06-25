Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as a fire rages through the airport truck parked close to a plane.

Dramatic video shows a ground vehicle on fire parked next to a plane at Heathrow Airport.

Flames and thick black smoke can be seen pouring from a truck parked underneath mobile stairs connected to the British Airways plane.

Firefighters subsequently extinguished the blaze using water jets, with the airport confirming there were no passengers onboard the plane at the time.

A British Airways Airbus-A380-841 comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in April 2024. | ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP via Getty Images

The incident happened at Terminal 5, on June 24 after the plane flew from Athens and landed at 5.14pm.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “Emergency services quickly extinguished a small fire of a third party ground vehicle. No customers were impacted and there were no injuries.”

