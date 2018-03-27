Which pharmacies are open over Easter in Sunderland?

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.
With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.
Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.
Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in Sunderland:
Asda Pharmacy, Washington Centre, Washington
Good Friday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Asda Pharmacy, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate, Grangetown, Sunderland
Good Friday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Blue House Pharmacy, Blue House Lane, Washington
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 4pm to 6pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Boots Pharmacy, The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland
Good Friday: 8am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: Closed
Boots Pharmacy, The Galleries, Washington
Good Friday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm
G Whitfield Limited, Church Street, Houghton
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 2pm to 4pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 10am to 12pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, Borough Road, Hendon, Sunderland
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 12pm to 2pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, Wessington Way, Sunderland
Good Friday: 7am to 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Silksworth Lane, Silksworth, Sunderland
Good Friday: 8am to 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am to 6pm