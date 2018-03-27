Which pharmacies are open over Easter in Sunderland?

Have your say

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.

With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.

Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.

Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in Sunderland:

Asda Pharmacy, Washington Centre, Washington



Good Friday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm





Asda Pharmacy, Leechmere Road Industrial Estate, Grangetown, Sunderland

Good Friday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm





Blue House Pharmacy, Blue House Lane, Washington

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 4pm to 6pm

Easter Monday: Closed



Boots Pharmacy, The Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland



Good Friday: 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: Closed





Boots Pharmacy, The Galleries, Washington

Good Friday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm





G Whitfield Limited, Church Street, Houghton

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 2pm to 4pm

Easter Monday: Closed





Lloyds Pharmacy, Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 10am to 12pm

Easter Monday: Closed





Lloyds Pharmacy, Borough Road, Hendon, Sunderland

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 12pm to 2pm

Easter Monday: Closed





Lloyds Pharmacy, Wessington Way, Sunderland

Good Friday: 7am to 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm





Lloyds Pharmacy, Silksworth Lane, Silksworth, Sunderland

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 6pm