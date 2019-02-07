The Sunderland doctor who makes a difference to 400 sick people a day

It’s a busy job but Jonathon Hurley-Morris loves it.

And what is particularly enjoyable about it is, he gets to help hundreds of people every day,

Jonathon Hurley-Morris, Emergency Department consultant.

Jonathon is a consultant in the emergency department at Sunderland Royal Hospital where the team “deals with whatever walks through the door - life-threatening emergencies, coughs and colds and everything in between.”

Dr Hurley-Morris’ role also includes day to day management and dealing with incidents, complaints and service developments.

He provides advice to medical teams, as well as looking after patients.

And the patient numbers in the department can reach up to 300 to 400 people a day. It’s the highest he has known and getting higher year on year.

The thing that gives me most satisfaction is that, in this job, we get to see a rapid improvement in patients . Satisfaction is seeing someone who is acutely ill and, in a couple of hours, they are feeling much better.

“I think it is a combination of the population becoming older and more unwell,” said Jonathon.

Jonathon has been in the role for more than two years and, born in Blyth, he describes himself as “coming from the other side of the other river.”

He added: “The thing that gives me most satisfaction is that, in this job, we get to see a rapid improvement in patients .

“Satisfaction is seeing someone who is acutely ill and, in a couple of hours, they are feeling much better. That, ultimately, is our job.”

Once again the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo is holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be choen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

* Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

* Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

* Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP or GP Practice of the Year.

l Dentist or Dental Practice of the Year.

l Pharmacist or Pharmacy of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Community Healthcare Initiative Year.

l Healthier Lifestyle Award.

l Mental Wellbeing Award.

l Lifetime Achievement Award.