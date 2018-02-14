Sunderland schoolgirl who needs stem cell donor to find out about further treatment

Little fighter Chloe Gray is today about to hear what the next stage in her treatment will be as the search for a stem cell donor to save her life continues.

Seven-year-old Chloe has Diamond Blackfan Anaemia (DBA), a bone marrow failure, which means at present she has to undergo a O Negative blood transfusion every four weeks.

Chloe Gray was born with a bone marrow condition, which means she needs a stem cell donation in the long-term.

But her body is developing antibodies against the donations, causing a build up of iron in her system and making her feel ill.

It recent months the Plains Farm Primary schoolgirl’s family have been holding public events at The Bridges in Sunderland as part of a campaign to recruit people to the register of the DKMS charity in the hope that a donor can be found for Chloe and others battling the illness.

The family’s work has added thousands of names to its list thanks to Sunderland people willing to offer their support.

But without a match so far, Chloe’s family are today travelling to London to see what other treatment options are available for her in the event that a match isn’t found.

The family and friends of Chloe Gray together with DKMS Charity, asking people to sign up as potential stem cell doners, in The Bridges on Tuesday. Pictured l-r are Jason Gray (Chloe's uncle), nurse Danielle Hardy and Francesca Bowser (Chloe's mum).

Chloe’s mum Francesa, 27, said: “We have had more than 100 people sign up so it’s a little bit slower than the last time.

“But a lot of people who we’ve stopped seem to know about Chloe’s story, which is brilliant because it shows they are aware of her condition.”

The family are today due to meet with Chloe’s specialist at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in the capital to check on her condition.

“It’s going to be a big appointment because we will find out how long we have left before we have to push things further.

“If we don’t have a match we will have to do something drastic.”

Francesca, who is married to Craig, 34, and also mum to Freddie Bowser, two, Millie Gray, 11, and stepson Tye Bowser, 12, added that things have been difficult for the family in recent months.

“It’s been really hard for us.

“Chloe is asking ‘when are we going to find a match?’ so it’s very stressful for her too.

“We’re trying to encourage people in Sunderland who we have signed up to ask other people they know to do so.

“We could get a match from anywhere in the world and if a person is from outside the UK, Chloe’s page has a link so they can find the registry in their country.”

Further sign up events in the hope of finding a stem cell donor match for Chloe are due to take place soon.

People can also sign up by filling in a form online, with a swab then sent out through the post for them to complete.

For more details visit the Chloe’s DBA Fight #aheroforchloe Facebook page or go to https://www.dkms.org.uk/