Sheldon Farnell: Your tributes to 'beautiful' 4-year-old after tragic death in Sunderland

He was the bonny little boy who lit up his everyone's lives with his fun, loving and joyful attitude.

And now hundreds of people across Sunderland and beyond have joined the family of four-year-old Sheldon Farnell, who died in hospital on Monday, in paying tribute to him.

Sheldon pictured with his Uncle Havier (Daniel Robson).

The youngster, described by his family as a "little star", passed away less than 24 hours after being discharged from Sunderland Royal Hospital.

He was taken into hospital on Friday by mum Katrina Farnell. It was believed that Sheldon had a viral infection, and he spent two days on a ward before being sent home on Sunday.

Overnight, his condition deteriorated and he was taken back in before dying in the arms of his loving family, from suspected sepsis.

Sunderland Royal Hospital has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Sheldon's death. The details have also been passed to the coroner.

'Little star' Sheldon died on Monday in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Families from across Wearside, and beyond, have begun donating to a fundraiser set up with the aim of giving the little boy a fitting send off.

Many have also paid tribute to him, and backed his family's call for answers.

Here are some of your tributes to Sheldon, posted on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Joanne Nunn: "So sad thoughts are with the family RIP little man."

Dozens of tributes have been paid to him.

Mandy Scrafton: "Unbearable What a beautiful little boy! Heart reaching out to all his family and friends."

Sharina Farley: "Thoughts go out to this poor boy's family. What a heart breaking thing to read. Sorry for your loss. RIP beautiful boy."

Gail Willey: "Heartbreaking. Poor little soul. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP Sheldon."

Lyndsey Tye: "So sad I cannot imagine what the family are going through."

Sheldon's tragic story has touched hearts around Sunderland and beyond.

Stacey Forth: "Beautiful little boy [that] should still be here with his loving family."

Tracy White: "So so sad. My heart goes out to you. My thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Claire Dunn: "Such a beautiful little boy who should be here now looking forward to Santa coming."

Charmayne Tomlinson-Evans: "RIP young man taken to sleep with the angels far too soon. My thoughts are with all your family and friends. Sleep tight little man."

Hannah Stafford: "This is devastating my heart goes out to his poor family rest in peace beautiful boy."

Natalie Jane Mouat: "I don't know this family but this is so heartbreaking thoughts and prayers are with the whole family at this sad time RIP beautiful little boy."

Susan Mulley: "Very sad to hear this News don't understand how this could happen my thoughts are with you all."

Marjory Starkins: "So sorry for you loss fly high little man."

Rachel Johnson: "Heartbreaking, no parent should have to go through this... my deepest thoughts are with this beautiful boy's family at such a sad devastating time."

Nikki Maple: "This is devastating. Poor family. RIP little man. The family need answers!"

Charlotte Kate: "Rest in peace beautiful boy. Absolutely heartbreaking All the love in the world going to your mummy."

Micky Stewart: "The angels are coming for you, my heart goes out to your family."

Sylvia Weetman: "So sad sleep well little prince safe in the arms of the angels my thoughts and prays are with your family."