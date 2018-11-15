PDSA vet truck to visit Sunderland - here's how to get a free health check for your dog

Pet owners can get some professional advice about their dog's health at a special event in Sunderland next week.

The PDSA is bringing its pet mobile to the city - and the state-of-the-art truck will offer a number of services to those who wish to visit.

On board, vet staff will provide hands-on care for pets including free dog wellbeing checks, nail clipping and ear cleaning.

The public can also benefit from general pet health advice from staff at the Sunderland PDSA Pet Hospital.

Olivia Anderson-Nathan, a PDSA vet, said: "People in Sunderland are very lucky as this is one of the first places in the UK to benefit from our new PetWise vehicle offering state-of-the-art facilities so we can help pets and their owners."

The new £250,000 truck is on the road as part of PDSA's PetWise Tour, following support from players of the postcode lottery. The PDSA also has two, smaller mobile vehicles in its fleet.

Will you be visiting?

Olivia added: “Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can bring some of our hospital services in to the community, offer free, friendly advice, chat through hospital services eligibility, and support owners to make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of their pets.”

Last year, the PDSA carried out nearly 3,000 PetWise MOTs in a bid to dogs' health and welfare across the UK.

The PDSA PetWise Mobile Unit will be at the former Pullman Lodge car park, on Whitburn Road, on Thursday, November 22.

You can visit between 10am and 4pm.