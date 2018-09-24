Obesity could overtake smoking as biggest preventable cause of cancer in women, says new report

Obesity could overtake smoking as biggest preventable cause of cancer in women, according to a new report.

Cancer Research UK is hoping to raise awareness of the link between obesity and cancer.

And the charity has renewed its call for Government action, particularly on ‘junk food’ advertising to children and price promotions on ‘unhealthy’ foods.

According to the latest Cancer Research UK figures, obesity is set to overtake smoking as the biggest preventable cause of cancer among women in the UK in 25 years’ time.

If trends continue as projected, by 2043 excess weight could cause even more cases of cancer than smoking in women.

Huge posters will be on display at prominent sites including at bus stops and on billboards.

Jaelithe Leigh-Brown, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, said: “Fifty years ago most people didn’t know that smoking causes cancer.

“Today, we’re bringing the link between obesity and cancer to the public’s attention to ensure that people are aware of the facts.

“With the bombardment of junk food marketing and the high calorific content of many readily available foods, there are so many things working against us when it comes to keeping a healthy weight.

“By highlighting the issue, our campaign hopes to encourage Government action to tackle obesity through changes which will make it easier for all of us to make healthy choices.”