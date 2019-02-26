International Women's Day in Sunderland: How your donations can help those in need

Charities which support women and girls across Sunderland and the wider North East are appealing for donations ahead of a global celebration.

International Women’s Day is marked across the world on March 8 - and ahead of the landmark date, Hope Street Xchange has announced its support for the event, and how you can make a contribution of your own.

Alongside a number of charities and organisations, Hope Street Xchange will host its own session on March 8 to coincide with the worldwide occasion, which this year is focused on calling for a more gender-balanced world.

The Sunderland event will highlight the work being done across the North East to support women through education and into work - and also underline a continued commitment to fight for gender equality and parity in the workplace.

The free session will be held at the centre between 8.30am and 1pm on March 8 - and members of the public are being encouraged to get involved by joining in with making a donation which would go on to help women and girls on Wearside.

Hope Street Xchange is appealing for donations of clothes, shoes, accessories and sanitary items both on the day and ahead of time. The centre is working with Smart Works, The Red Box Project, Sunderland Foodbank and Wearside Women in Need.

Dr Rebecca Owens, Lecturer in Psychology at Sunderland University.

Items can be dropped off at the centre ahead of March 8, or taken along by attendees on the day. All who want to share in a celebration of women, and do some good to help others are invited to attend.

The event, sponsored by Elior, also features a full programme of speakers, including:

Rebecca Robinson, Commercial Facilities Manager, University of Sunderland

Katherine Briggs, Lead Enterprise Consultant, Finchale Group

Hope Street XChange. Picture: Steve Mayes.

Lauren Robinson, Journalism Graduate, Fashion Blogger and founder of the first Beauty Bank in Sunderland

Ingrid Tchamabe, Director, Divinepearl's Events

Dr Rebecca Owens, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Sunderland

Bella Marie Training Academy

Uplift Associates

The Red Box Project

*International Women’s Day at Hope Street Xchange takes place on Friday, March 8 from 8.30am – 1pm.