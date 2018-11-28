Hundreds raised in honour of Sheldon Farnell, 4, after sudden death in Sunderland Hospital with suspected sepsis

The sudden death of a "beautiful" four-year-old boy in Sunderland has touched hearts around the city and beyond.

In less than 24 hours, more than £900 has been raised towards a funeral for Sheldon Farnell who lost his life on Monday.

Sheldon, who lived in Houghton with mum Katrina, grandma Nicola and grandad Gary, died in Sunderland Royal Hospital with suspected sepsis.

He was discharged on Sunday, less than 24 hours before his death - and before his blood results had been returned.

The results came back on Sunday night, after Sheldon had gone home, and doctors failed to contact his family.

Sheldon Gary Farnell died in Sunderland Royal Hospital with suspected sepsis on Monday.

He was taken back to hospital in the early hours of Monday, where he was put on life support. He died surrounded by his loved ones.

While his family mourns the loss of "the star of our lives", the public have jumped into action to ensure Sheldon gets the send off he deserves.

The fundraising goal has been at £2,500 and - at time of writing - £925 has been raised so far.

The page, which was set up on Tuesday by Kirby Wiffen, said: "A much-loved, beautiful, funny, caring little boy has sadly gained his wings and flew away from his family who adored him dearly.

Sheldon pictured with grandfather Gary Farnell and cousin Violet-Mae.

"Sheldon was taken into hospital and became very poorly, he sadly passed away a short time later due to sepsis & his tiny little heart gave up.

"I have set up this go fund me to help raise as much as possible to help contribute towards giving this beautiful boy the best send off he deserves.

"Every little helps. Fly high and shine bright gorgeous boy."

You can look at the GoFundMe page and donate here.