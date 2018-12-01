Amber's Law: Becky Vardy supports cervical cancer screening petition set up in honour of Sunderland woman who died from disease

An emotional petition urging the Government to lower the screening age for cervical cancer has been backed by Becky Vardy.

Amber's Law launched in Sunderland last year in memory of Amber Rose Cliff, who lost her fight with cervical cancer at the age of 25.



Amber attended multiple medical appointments over a number of years after feeling unwell, but was unable to get a smear test on the NHS due to her age.

The current cervical cancer screening age in England is 25.

It was only after her family paid for a test privately that she was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 21. She died in January 2017.

The wife of Leicester and England footballer Becky hit the headlines this week after sharing her own smear test story on social media - and now, she's signed the petition launched by Amber's family in the wake of her death.

In an Instagram post this week, mum-of-four Becky said: "I dread smear tests and I don't even know why, so I wore my red jungle socks from I'm A Celebrity to my smear test today to remind me that if I can do a Bushtucker Trial and eat a sheep's anus to win food, then I can certainly brave a smear test that could potentially be life saving and you can too!"

Following the post, Amber's Law shared their own praise for Becky on social media and said: "Well done Rebekah for highlighting the importance of attending a smear. Forget the trolls, save lives."

They also urged her to sign their petition, which has more than 378,500 signatures so far.



Amber Rose Cliff's story has prompted women across the world to go for their cervical check. Picture: Darren Cliff.

The aim of the Amber's Law petition is to make cervical screening available to women 18 and over who fall into high risk groups.

You can visit the petition online here.