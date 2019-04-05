Actress and Loose Women star Denise Welch becomes ambassador for Sunderland hospice

Actress and television presenter Denise Welch has become an ambassador for a Sunderland hospice.

Denise is now the third person who has given her backing to St Benedict’s Hospice in the city as an ambassador.

Best known for her roles as Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street and Steph Haydock in Waterloo Road, Denise has been a regular panelist on the ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women since 2005.

During a recent visit to the city to appear in the Gary Barlow hit musical ‘Calendar Girls’, Denise visited the hospice and was overwhelmed with the amazing services and level of care on offer.

She immediately inquired about how she could get involved in helping out here and was delighted to become an ambassador.

The actress said: "I am honoured to have been asked to become an ambassador for St Benedict’s Hospice.

"I was introduced to this amazing place by Trisha Stewart, the original Calendar Girl whilst on tour with Calendar Girls the Musical.

"I visited whilst in town and immediately felt I had to become involved. The patients I met all said that although no one wants to be there, there is nowhere else they would rather end their days.

"The staff are some of the loveliest people I’ve met and clearly adored by those they are looking after."

Denise said she found the 14-bed inpatient facility to be a warm, welcoming environment where families and patients alike feel loved.

The hospice also provides day care, community care and a range of complimentary therapies for those on end of life care.

Denise said: "This year, St Benedict’s needs to raise £1.1million to continue to provide this exemplary care for the people of Sunderland. It is the only dedicated hospice in the area and I will be doing all I can to make sure we raise this money.

"I’m proud to play a small part in the St Benedict’s story.”

St Benedict’s Hospice launched the ambassador scheme earlier this year in the hope that high profile personalities will help further raise awareness of the work carried out there.

Denise joins fellow ambassadors Sunderland born and bred Tricia Stewart, the originator and driving force behind the alternative WI Calendar that shot to fame in 1999 raising almost £5million in the fight against blood cancer, and Wearside running champion, Aly Dixon.