Hays Travel launches long-weekender ‘ultimate party’ cruise from the North East
Sunderland-based Hays Travel has partnered with Ambassador Cruise Line to bring an ‘ultimate all-inclusive party cruise’ to the North East.
The ‘Back to the Beat’ package is a four-night August Bank Holiday weekender from the Port of Tyne to Amsterdam, leaving on Friday, August 27, 2027.
The cruise will kick off with a laid-back Ibiza-style sunset sail-away party, with the on-board itinerary promising a hedonistic weekend that takes guests through the iconic sounds, sights, and styles of the 80s, 90s, and 00s.
Guests can expect a high-energy weekend with themed fancy dress parties, bottomless brunches, and plenty of throwback anthems to dance and sing along too - all while getting the luxury and convenience of a cruise holiday.
Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Hays Travel, has expressed his delight at being able to bring Back to the Beat to the North East.
He said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Ambassador Cruise Line to bring this exclusive Back to the Beat charter to our customers.
“We’re expecting high demand when we launch, with guests able to secure their booking for only £50 per person.
“It’s a great option for people who are new to cruise and want to give it a try, plus sailing from Port of Tyne is good news for our region.
“A lot of planning is going in to make sure this is an unforgettable long weekend packed with music, nostalgia, and fun – with something for every guest.”
Guests can secure their place on the cruise with a £50pp deposit - full details are available at: https://www.haystravel.co.uk/cruise/back-to-the-beat/.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.