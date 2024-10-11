Share of Boxing Day Dip cash going to good causes as Sunderland Lions invite applications for 'Christmas Wish' fund

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The charity behind Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip is offering city community groups a helping hand to have a happy Christmas.

Sunderland Lions Club’s annual Christmas Wish campaign offers clubs, organisations and other groups, such as Scouts and Guides, the chance to apply for help with funding their Christmas celebrations.

The Lions offer grants of up to £100 towards the cost of parties, outing or other activities to help celebrate Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Lions use funds from the Boxing Day Dip to support the Christmas campaignThe Lions use funds from the Boxing Day Dip to support the Christmas campaign
The Lions use funds from the Boxing Day Dip to support the Christmas campaign | NW

Grants are made on condition that money is actually used for festive fun and not simply banked.

The Christmas Wish campaign is one of the good causes the Lions fund with their share of the Boxing Day Dip proceeds.

To apply, please contact [email protected], giving details of the event.

All applications will be given careful consideration.

Arrangements for this year’s Dip will be confirmed shortly.

Related topics:Christmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice