Share of Boxing Day Dip cash going to good causes as Sunderland Lions invite applications for 'Christmas Wish' fund
Sunderland Lions Club’s annual Christmas Wish campaign offers clubs, organisations and other groups, such as Scouts and Guides, the chance to apply for help with funding their Christmas celebrations.
The Lions offer grants of up to £100 towards the cost of parties, outing or other activities to help celebrate Christmas.
Grants are made on condition that money is actually used for festive fun and not simply banked.
The Christmas Wish campaign is one of the good causes the Lions fund with their share of the Boxing Day Dip proceeds.
To apply, please contact [email protected], giving details of the event.
All applications will be given careful consideration.
Arrangements for this year’s Dip will be confirmed shortly.
