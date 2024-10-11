Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charity behind Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip is offering city community groups a helping hand to have a happy Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Lions Club’s annual Christmas Wish campaign offers clubs, organisations and other groups, such as Scouts and Guides, the chance to apply for help with funding their Christmas celebrations.

The Lions offer grants of up to £100 towards the cost of parties, outing or other activities to help celebrate Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions use funds from the Boxing Day Dip to support the Christmas campaign | NW

Grants are made on condition that money is actually used for festive fun and not simply banked.

The Christmas Wish campaign is one of the good causes the Lions fund with their share of the Boxing Day Dip proceeds.

To apply, please contact [email protected], giving details of the event.

All applications will be given careful consideration.

Arrangements for this year’s Dip will be confirmed shortly.