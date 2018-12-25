Have you seen him? Christmas appeal to find missing 15-year-old Alfie Newman

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old boy who has not been seen since three days before Christmas.

Alfie Newman left his home address in South Hetton at around 1pm on Saturday, december 22, but has not been seen since and police are concerned for his safety.

Alfie is described as being approx 5’3”, slim build with short dark brown hair wearing a dark blue North Face top and dark coloured North Face cap, as well as tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident number DHM-22122018-01237 if they either see Alfie or have any knowledge of his whereabouts.