Happy 100th celebrations for birthday girl Betty Hartstone
Elizabeth - who prefers to be known as Betty - celebrated her big day with a party for family and friends at Archers Park care home in Farringdon - complete with entertainment from the home’s regular singer Alex Hall.
Betty was born on June 15, 1924 in Southwick, one of six siblings - four sisters and two brothers.
She went to school in Southwick and left at the age of 14 to worked in a house in Seaburn as a domestic before joining the staff at the city’s Pyrex plant.
When she was 22, she married husband Andrew and the couple spent 70 years together.
Betty went on to have four daughters - Lynn, Sheila, Valerie and Christine - as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“Betty loved baking and, as a family, they would have holidays all over Britain and abroad,” said Archers Park deputy manager Michelle Conlin.
“Betty now resides in our care home and enjoys regular family visits and trips to salon within our home to have her hair set
“She loves music and enjoyed a party with all of her family and her favourite singer Alex Hall, who is a regular entertainer in our care home.”
