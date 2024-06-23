Happy 100th celebrations for birthday girl Betty Hartstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elizabeth Hartstone was right on song for her 100th birthday.

Elizabeth - who prefers to be known as Betty - celebrated her big day with a party for family and friends at Archers Park care home in Farringdon - complete with entertainment from the home’s regular singer Alex Hall.

Betty celebrates her big day | orchard Care Homes

Betty was born on June 15, 1924 in Southwick, one of six siblings - four sisters and two brothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She went to school in Southwick and left at the age of 14 to worked in a house in Seaburn as a domestic before joining the staff at the city’s Pyrex plant.

When she was 22, she married husband Andrew and the couple spent 70 years together.

Betty went on to have four daughters - Lynn, Sheila, Valerie and Christine - as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Singer Alex Hall entertains the birthday girl | Orchard Care Homes

“Betty loved baking and, as a family, they would have holidays all over Britain and abroad,” said Archers Park deputy manager Michelle Conlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Betty now resides in our care home and enjoys regular family visits and trips to salon within our home to have her hair set