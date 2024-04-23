Hapless horse rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in the mud in Chester-le-Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
A hapless horse had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in the mud.
The 25-year-old Chestnut mare called Storm had got her rear left leg trapped in fencing and her rear right leg stuck in mud in a field in the Low Flatts area of Chester-le-Street.
Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) were called just before 7.30am on Friday, April 19.
One fire engine from High Handenhold Fire Station and the Special Rescue Unit from Bishop Auckland Fire Station attended the incident.
A member of the public had already freed Storm’s leg from the fencing before firefighters arrived, so the crew got straight to work in freeing her from the mud.
They used animal rescue equipment, slings, and a touch of people power, to move her to more solid ground.
The Special Rescue Unit from Bishop Auckland then carried out a barrel skid and roll manoeuvre to encourage the mare to get up onto her feet.
Although tired from her ordeal, the horse got straight up, to the delight of owner, Chris Cowie.
He said: “I’d just like to say a big thank you to the crew.
“I really appreciate everything they did for Storm and I am so relieved she escaped with no injuries.”
High Handenhold Watch Manager, Graham Liddle, said: “It’s not every day you get to attend an animal rescue, and it is always a great day when they go as successfully and safely as this one did.
“The crew and I are so pleased to hear Storm has made a full recovery.”
CDDFRS crews don’t just attend fire related incidents, they are trained in a host of rescue techniques.
In situations like this, the service is urging the public to call 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.