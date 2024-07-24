Grundfos team transforms Sunderland academy's memorial garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of volunteers from one of Sunderland’s largest employers has transformed a memorial garden at a city academy.

Castletown-based pump manufacturer Grundfos started their "special relationship" with Portland Academy near Hall Farm more than 10 years ago.

The academy provides education and life skills to students aged 11 to 19 who have severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Over the last few weeks 12 volunteers from different Grundfos departments have worked with Portland students on a memorial garden at the school which needed some care and attention.

Grundfos allows employees to devote three days a year to charity or voluntary work. Their team worked on the garden, which is in memory of former students who have passed away.

The team worked with about 70 Portland students of all ages.

As well as helping transform the academy’s memorial, Grundfos has provided four Portland students with work experience at the Castletown plant.

Assistant headteacher Rebecca Ross said: “The Grundfos team has been great with our students, and I know they’ve enjoyed their time at our school – as well as making a real difference in our school environment.

“Four of our young people have been going to work at Grundfos for a day a week for the past year. We have two students working in the staff canteen, one on reception and one on the manufacturing line.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity for our students – such experiences can be hard for us to find, and the young people have enjoyed their time at Grundfos, as well as learning a great deal.”

Robert Zare, 18, a Year 13 student at Portland said: “I’ve been working at the canteen, and I’ve loved it; helping to serve, clean and clear away.”

Fellow student Mario Kapura, 18, said: “It’s been great working outside for a few hours. We’ve been weeding, tidying and clearing the paths.”

Both Robert and Mario have recently completed their Duke of Edinburgh Silver Awards and are now working toward their Gold Awards through the academy.