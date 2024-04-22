Greggs opens doors at Dalton Park as new options appear on the menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greggs is serving up new jobs.

The bakery chain has created 14 new posts with the opening of its latest outlet at Dalton Park over the weekend.

Greggs has opened at Dalton Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greggs has also launched two brand-new pasta pots - the Piri Piri Chicken Pasta and Pesto & Mozzarella Pasta and brought back a handful of menu items with new and improved recipes: Sweet Potato Bhaji & Rice, Smoky Cajun Rice with BBQ Chicken & Sweetcorn Fritters, Feta & Tomato Pasta and Chicken & Bacon Pasta.

All are part of Greggs’ ‘Balanced Choice’ range, meaning they contain 400 calories or less.

Hot food includes southern fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including margherita, pepperoni, spicy Mexican chicken, spicy veg and pepperoni hot shot.

After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App.

The Dalton Park shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The opening hours are: Monday – Friday 9.30am- 6pm; Saturday: 9am – 6pm, and Sunday: 10am – 4.30pm.

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Seaham has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye is delighted with the new addition: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Greggs to Dalton Park this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the brand hailing from the North East, it is brilliant to see them opening an exciting café concept and providing delicious treats to our customers.

“We cannot wait to see the reaction from our local community, we know it is going to be a hugely popular new food offering."