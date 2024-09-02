Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s runners still have a week to go before taking on the Great North Run - but it’s already time to start thinking about 2025.

As the countdown to the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run enters the final week, the team behind the world famous event have announced a to the entry process for the 2025 race.

The world’s biggest half marathon will return to the North East on Sunday, September 7, 2025, and those wishing to take part now have an additional opportunity to secure entry with the introduction of a new September ballot.

The September ballot window will open on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 10am and run until 12pm on Friday, September 13.

The move means runners can put in their bid for next year before this year’s race even begins.

Organisers say all ballot entrants will receive an email with the result of their entry by Wednesday, September 18.

A second ballot will be held in January 2025, and those who are unsuccessful with their September ballot application can try again during the new window.

A limited number of Great North Run Memberships will also go on sale after the September ballot, offering the chance to secure a place for the next three Great North Runs.

Organisers are encouraging would-be runners to sign up to the reminder service to be notified when the September Ballot opens.

Visit greatrun.org/north for more information and to sign up.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company said: “We’re excited to announce the new September ballot for the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run.

“This weekend, millions of people across the world will be inspired by the Great North Run, either by watching the action on TV, following it on social or by friends and family taking part – the September Ballot provides all those inspired to take part next year with a chance to secure their entry this month.

“We’re expecting record numbers of applications for the 2025 AJ Bell Great North Run, so for the best chance of securing a place I encourage everyone to enter the September Ballot – you can always try again in January if you’re unsuccessful. Good luck to all those who apply!”

The 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run taking place this Sunday, September 8, will be broadcast live on BBC One from 10am to 2pm and in over 169 territories around the world, showcasing the best of the region nationally and internationally.