17 brilliant pictures of the Great North 5k as the famous Great North Run weekend begins

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 09:47 BST

The Great North 5k marks the start of a famous running weekend in the North East.

The AJ Bell Great North 5k took place on Friday (September 5), marking the start of the famous Great North Run weekend.

Hundreds of runners flocked to Newcastle Quayside this evening to take part in event, featuring Elite Men’s and Women’s races as well as three general waves and also a special Nissan/Northumbria University wave.

The main event will take place on Sunday (September 7), with 60,000 people expected to take part in the Great North Run.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery below.

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k.

1. Great North 5k 2025

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k.

2. Great North 5k 2025

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Picture shows AJ Bell Great North 5k winners Jessica Eaton and Michael Hadley.

3. Great North 5k 2025

Picture shows AJ Bell Great North 5k winners Jessica Eaton and Michael Hadley. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k.

4. Great North 5k 2025

Picture shows runners at the start of the AJ Bell Great North 5k. | North News & Pictures Ltd

