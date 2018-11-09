Graffiti attack on Sunderland mosque

Vandals have sprayed offensive graffiti and smashed windows at a mosque in Sunderland.

It happened at the Anware Madina Mosque, off St Mark's Road, in the Millfield area.

Graffiti at the mosque.

Yobs targeted the site on Monday this week.

Various offensive slogans were sprayed onto doors at the mosque.

Police have today confirmed they are investigating the incident, which they are treating as a hate crime, and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is ongoing following a report that offensive graffiti had been written at the mosque on St Mark’s Road, Sunderland, on Monday, November 5.

A smashed window at the mosque.

“The graffiti was removed and police are treating the matter as a hate crime.

"We want to reassure the community that hate crime will not be tolerated, and we would encourage anyone with information about this incident, to contact us by calling 101 quoting log 338 5/11/18."