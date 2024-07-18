GP patient survey 2024: 38 Sunderland surgeries rated from best to worst, by patients

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 05:03 GMT

Here are Sunderland’s 38 GP surgeries rated best to worst by patients, according to the latest figures.

The results of the 2024 national GP Patient Survey have just been unveiled.

This year’s study, run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, was sent out to over two million people registered with GP practices in England.

They show a wide range of patient satisfaction, with 94% of respondents registered with the Pallion Heath Centre-based Hylton Medical Group rating their experience as ‘very or fairly good’, compared to just 44% at Sunderland GP Alliance’s South Hylton Surgery.

The figures for 2022 are available here.

Out of 139 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 1% rated it as very or fairly bad

1. Hylton Medical Group, Hylton Road

Out of 139 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 1% rated it as very or fairly bad

Out of 113 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 7% rated it as very or fairly bad

2. Rickleton Medical Centre, Office Row

Out of 113 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 7% rated it as very or fairly bad

Out of 117 respondents, 93% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 0% rated it as very or fairly bad

3. St Bede Medical Centre, Lower Dundas Street, Monkweamouth

Out of 117 respondents, 93% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 0% rated it as very or fairly bad

Out of 98 respondents, 92% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 6% rated it as very or fairly bad

4. Houghton Medical Centre, Church Street

Out of 98 respondents, 92% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 6% rated it as very or fairly bad

