The results of the 2024 national GP Patient Survey have just been unveiled.

This year’s study, run by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, was sent out to over two million people registered with GP practices in England.

They show a wide range of patient satisfaction, with 94% of respondents registered with the Pallion Heath Centre-based Hylton Medical Group rating their experience as ‘very or fairly good’, compared to just 44% at Sunderland GP Alliance’s South Hylton Surgery.

1 . Hylton Medical Group, Hylton Road Out of 139 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 1% rated it as very or fairly bad | National World

2 . Rickleton Medical Centre, Office Row Out of 113 respondents, 94% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 7% rated it as very or fairly bad | Google Maps

3 . St Bede Medical Centre, Lower Dundas Street, Monkweamouth Out of 117 respondents, 93% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 0% rated it as very or fairly bad | Google Maps

4 . Houghton Medical Centre, Church Street Out of 98 respondents, 92% rated their experience here as very or fairly good and 6% rated it as very or fairly bad | Google Maps