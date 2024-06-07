Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nearest Banking Hub to Seaham currently is 25 miles away

The Banking Hub will be in Seaham's Byron Place shopping centre.

Seaham is to finally have a Banking Hub in the town centre, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, says the hub will be in the Byron Place Shopping Centre. It will open in part of the unit currently used by The Works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

It will also offer a Community Banker service, where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues, on the day their bank is present.

There will be a different Community Banker each day of the week: Monday, NatWest; Tuesday, Lloyds; Wednesday, Halifax; Thursday, Santander; Friday, Barclays

It has taken some time to set up at an appropriate location, but Cash Access is "delighted to have been able to secure convenient premises in the heart of the community".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No exact date has been given, but the hub will open later this year and the premises are being fitted out. Updates will eventually be given on the "Seaham Banking Hub" page on the Cash Access UK website.

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following confirmation of the closure of Seaham’s last bank branch.

The nearest Banking Hub to Seaham currently is 25 miles away in Newton Aycliffe. Two other hubs have been recommended in County Durham; in Crook and Ferryhill.

Mayor of Seaham, June Watson, said: “Following recent bank closures it appeared that Seaham would be left bereft of any banking facilities, which has caused stress and worry for many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Banking Hub is a huge relief to us all and a most welcome addition to our Town. I personally am so grateful as it will be an immense relief to our residents and particularly the elderly.”

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “It’s great news that we have secured a location for our Banking Hub in Seaham. Our job is to start the building works and to open the hub in the coming months.”