Golden award win for Sunderland’s BGL team

A Sunderland callcentre has struck gold.

BGL Customer Services, the customer service arm of digital financial services distributor BGL Group, is celebrating after collecting the gold award for Most Effective Recruitment Programme of the Year at the UK National Contact Centre Awards held in London.

These awards are testament to our total commitment to doing what’s right for our customers and our colleagues. Nicola Sumner

The evening also saw the St Catherine’s Court-based centre’s Customer Experience team awarded silver for Contact Centre Support Team of the Year – Colleague, while Customer Relations Manager Kath Dobb was shortlisted in the tightly-fought Customer Relations Manager of the Year category.

The two national awards are the latest in a spate of successes which has seen BGL Customer Services’ contact centres named best in Europe at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards last December, while the Sunderland centre recently picked up the award for North East Contact Centre of the Year for the third year running.

Nicola Sumner, Customer Operations Director, BGL Group, commented: “I’m extremely proud of every one of the 1,300 people who make up BGL Customer Services.

“These awards are testament to our total commitment to doing what’s right for our customers and our colleagues.

“Both the Recruitment team and the Customer Experience team make a huge contribution to the high quality of customer service we deliver to millions of people across the UK.

“Well done to both teams, and to Kath Dobb, who consistently goes the extra mile for our customers and is both a valued mentor and a trusted manager.”

Acting chief HR officer Kathleen Harrop added: “I’m delighted to see our teams enjoying these well-earned awards.

“Our Recruitment team work tirelessly throughout the year to attract people with a passion for customer service, and once they join, they ensure that they’re made to feel welcome and understand what’s expected of them.

“The Customer Experience team are a shining example of BGL’s values: creative, ambitious, authentic and united.”