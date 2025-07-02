Girls Aloud star tipped for TV return 5 years on after last being on our screens

North East singer and TV personality Cheryl could be set to screen to our screens.

Cheryl Tweedy could be set to return to the nation’s television screens according to media reports.

The Sun states that the North East star, who rose to fame as a member of Girls Aloud, is in “advanced talks” to be a guest mentor on The Voice UK ahead of the show airing on ITV in 2026.

Given that the 42-year-old has appeared on a number of talent shows in a similar role, she would be the perfect fit for the upcoming series.

Cheryl could be set to return to our TV screens. | Getty Images

According to The Sun, Cheryl will be reportedly helping will.i.am during the show’s Battle Rounds, which are being added back into The Voice having previously being dropped in past series.

The report also states that TV bosses are hoping to convince Cheryl to sign up to the show permanently, but it is unclear in what capacity.

The Voice is expected to air in early 2026 on ITV and ITVX.

