Girl group helping local ladies get out and about

A group of local girls are supporting women in the North East conquer their loneliness and make new friends!
By Grace SmithContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:31 GMT
Girls Who Walk Sunderland is a community, non-profit group of local girls. The group plans regular free walks and other events, supporting women in Sunderland and surrounding areas beat the post covid isolation and meet new people. The group hosts different events, most of which are completely free, which aim to get women of all kinds out into the community and trying new things. Visit their Facebook page for more information: Facebook

