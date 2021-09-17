Girl, 11, taken to hospital after being struck by car in Sunderland
An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Sunderland on Friday, September 17.
The incident, which occurred on Newcastle Road at around 7.45am on Friday, saw the 11-year-old pedestrian struck by a car near the Toyota Garage on the road.
Emergency services attended the scene and treated the girl, who Northumbria Police say has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was obstructed while emergency services dealt with the incident and treated the pedestrian, but the road has since reopened.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Shortly after 7.45am today (Friday) we received a report a pedestrian had been struck by a car on Newcastle Road, Sunderland, near the Toyota Garage.
Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian, an 11-year-old female was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic was obstructed while emergency services were in attendance, but the road has since reopened.”