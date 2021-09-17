The incident, which occurred on Newcastle Road at around 7.45am on Friday, saw the 11-year-old pedestrian struck by a car near the Toyota Garage on the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and treated the girl, who Northumbria Police say has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was obstructed while emergency services dealt with the incident and treated the pedestrian, but the road has since reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident saw the pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Shortly after 7.45am today (Friday) we received a report a pedestrian had been struck by a car on Newcastle Road, Sunderland, near the Toyota Garage.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian, an 11-year-old female was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was obstructed while emergency services were in attendance, but the road has since reopened.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.