Giant poppy appeal to honour the fallen in run-up to Remembrance Day

Villagers aim to honour the armed forces heroes who risked their lives with a special poppy display.

Large versions of the flower which has become synonymous with Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day will be going up throughout East Boldon in the run up to November 11.

The special gesture is being made possible by the Friends of East Boldon Park with people being given the chance to sponsor a flower in memory of a family member who gave their lives in battle or for the many who lost their lives in war.

Money raised from the poppy sponsorship will be donated the British Legion.

The group will also be hosting an exhibition to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War - with photographs and stories of Boldon during the two wars on November 10 at East Boldon Junior School.

They are appealing to people who have any local stories to tell or photos from this time, so that they can be added to the display.

Green volunteer with the Friends Group, Joan Glass, said: “I was driving through Conestt last year, when I saw poppies on their lamp posts and it was so emotional.

“It just really brought it home to me the sacrifices people had made. It was so poignant and I thought it would be lovely for Boldon to do the same.

“I spoke to the Friends group and they were all in agreement.”

She added: “It is the first time we have done anything like this and we would love to have 150 poppies put up throughout the village but it all depends on the sponsorship.”

Leaflets have been left in a number of businesses throughout East Boldon that people can pick up to find out more information and to complete if they wish to sponsor a poppy.

Mrs Glass added: “Unfortunately we haven’t been able to post a leaflet through everyone’s door. But there are a lot of businesses where anyone interested can pick up a leaflet, or find it on our facebook page.

They can then drop it in with their donation to Blacks Corner, East Boldon Village Pharmacy or 92 Langholm Drive, East Boldon, with their donation.

She added: “A number of poppies have already been sponsored.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor a poppy has until October 21 to hand in their forms with a minimum suggested donation of £10.

To become a volunteer visit the group’s Facebook page Friends of East Boldon Parks