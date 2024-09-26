Gentoo's Shared Ownership a 'more affordable way' to buy a home in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland housing association, Gentoo, says it is supporting its residents with an affordable home ownership option, offering a proportion of homes on new developments through Shared Ownership.

Cricketers Hill, a Gentoo development at Carley Hill. | 3rd party

Wednesday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 1 is Shared Ownership Week.

The week is dedicated to increasing awareness of the government supported scheme, which allows aspiring home owners to buy an affordable share from 25% to 75% of new homes.

Gentoo is celebrating two sold out developments since the launch of its Shared Ownership offer in late 2022. Customers have now moved into Crosstree Park, an affordable development in Downhill and customers are also due to move into Wellspring Park, Town End Farm early in 2025.

Shared Ownership can make it easier to get onto the property ladder through smaller deposits and lower mortgage repayments.

Home buyers pay for part of the home while renting the remaining share from Gentoo. This presents an opportunity for people who want a home, but can’t yet afford to buy one on the open market.

Work is currently underway at two new affordable developments. These are at Cricketers Hill, Carley Hill and Eskdene Rise, Hetton le Hole. Several of the homes will be available for affordable homeownership options, including Shared Ownership to help residents get a foot on the property ladder.

Joanne Gordon, development director at Gentoo, said: “To hear what it means to our customers to get on the property ladder and make their dreams a reality is exactly why we are committed to building affordable homes for the people of Sunderland.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make and through our Shared Ownership offer we’re helping make the process easier and more affordable.”

Gentoo’s Shared Ownership homes come with a two-year aftercare guarantee, energy efficient air source heating, solar panels and high-performance glazing, carpets fitted throughout with vinyl flooring in wet areas, shaker-style kitchen with integrated appliances, private parking and an electric car charging point.

For more information, or to register your interest in Shared Ownership, call 0191 525 5620, email [email protected] or visit www.gentoogroup.com/so.