Gentoo's Customer Committee to put tenants 'at the heart of decision making'

Some of the Gentoo Customer Committee.

Housing association Gentoo has created a new customer committee to give tenants a greater say in the group’s decision making.

The six customers on the committee will meet bi-monthly to give their input into how the organisation delivers services across Sunderland.

The customer committee is key to how Gentoo’s landlord services are overseen. It will provide direct feedback to the association's board to ensure that consumer standards are being met, value for money is being achieved and services properly delivered to households.

The committee will "help Gentoo achieve its vision of great homes, strong communities and inspired people by acting as a sounding board on all aspects of the organisation". It will offer guidance to households and give the chance to voice their views and give feedback.

As part of their induction to the organisation, the six new recruits have undergone an induction and training programme. They are also visiting sites across Sunderland to see how the group works with its 60,000 tenants.

Committee member Julia Wysocka, said: “I am delighted to be part of the customer committee. I work closely with a lot of Gentoo customers in my full-time job and as a customer myself, I want to make a difference and have a voice for the communities in the city.”

Fellow committee member Angela Dalzell added: “I have a great understanding of what our communities are going through and as a member of a community I know the pressure and support that is needed to help and assist customers who are facing difficulties and issues in their lives.”

As well as the customer committee, Gentoo wants to help customers become involved and share feedback including scrutiny, task and finish groups and digital engagement via Your Gentoo Voice.

Emily Cox, Gentoo Group chair, said: “Our core purpose at Gentoo is to provide safe and decent homes for our customers of today and tomorrow.