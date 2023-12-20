Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds enjoyed some festive family fun without paying a penny as they took their seats to watch the Sunderland Empire’s latest annual pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, thanks to a Christmas tradition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2021, Gentoo has been working with the Sunderland Empire to give its customers and their families the chance to enjoy the popular annual event at Sunderland’s historic theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 200 customers who attended the event received a snack box when arriving at the event which was sponsored by Esh Construction, and a gift from Gentoo.

Complimentary taxis, sponsored by Equans were also provided for guests, so they didn’t need to worry about transport into the city centre.

Gentoo says the pantomime, starring Emmerdale’s Charlie Hardwick and the popular Miss Rory, is just one way the housing association gives back to its customers during the festive season through its ‘Your Gentoo Christmas’ campaign.

Gentoo will also be delivering more than 150 Christmas dinners to customers across the city as well as running its annual gift donations for customers of all ages, which this year saw more than 1,300 gifts donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Gamblin, head of neighbourhoods at Gentoo, said: “It’s a privilege to be involved in the ‘Your Gentoo Christmas’ campaign and help families across Wearside enjoy the festivities. The panto is a great event, and we love watching families enjoy their day out with us.

“With the cost-of-living crisis having a huge impact on a lot of our customers we work with every day, it’s important they can still enjoy some festive family fun. With the help of the Sunderland Empire, Esh Group and Equans, we’ve hopefully given them a Christmas they’ll never forget.”

Marie Nixon, Sunderland Empire Theatre Director, said: “It was an absolute joy to be able to welcome Gentoo and so many local families to the Sunderland Empire for a third consecutive year, this time for Beauty and the Beast.

“We are incredibly proud of the relationship we have with Gentoo, their initiatives that support our local community are truly inspiring and we endeavour to support them wherever we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad