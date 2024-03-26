Gentoo tackling problems in Sunderland with Neighbourhood Walks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gentoo wants more community involvement in its Neighbourhood Walks.

Gentoo has relaunched Neighbourhood Walks as part of a drive to encourage more community involvement.

Currently known as Estate Walkabouts, Neighbourhood Walks will continue on a quarterly basis, providing an opportunity for Gentoo and others including Northumbria Police, councillors and colleagues from Sunderland City Council to "work together and proactively identify areas for improvement".

All Gentoo customers and residents are invited to come along and identify fly tipping hot-spots, raise concerns over the condition of gardens, street lighting, footpaths, roads and review the communal areas within the neighbourhood whether they are managed by Gentoo or the council.

The walks are attended by Gentoo's Housing and Property Teams. The housing association believes this allows local customers and residents to get to know the teams and become familiar with any ongoing issues/problem areas.

Not everyone is able to attend the walks, so Gentoo is launching an online version. Those wanting to provide feedback on their neighbourhood can complete a walk in their own time and complete the online feedback form.

The completed feedback form will then be sent to the local Housing Team who will act where needed; e.g. arrange for fly tipping to be removed. The online form can be found by visiting: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NWform.

Dates and further information is at www.gentoogroup.com/get-involved, or it can be emailed or posted.

Susie Thompson, Gentoo's executive director of Housing said: “The walks allow us to gain valuable feedback first hand that we can act upon and help make our neighbourhoods a better and safer place to live. We hope by launching an online version, we can encourage more customers and residents to get involved and have their voice heard.”

Cllr Claire Rowntree, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Clean Green City, said: “We want everyone in Sunderland to feel safe and happy in their neighbourhoods and to be able to really take pride in their local area.

“The relaunched Neighbourhood Walks will give residents a chance to get more involved in their community and give them an opportunity to voice any concerns they have about their area to the people who can help make a difference.