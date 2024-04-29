Gentoo provides Wearside foodbank with vital extra storage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rev Julie Wing with Adam Stanley of Gentoo at the new storage unit for Mickey's Place.

Help has arrived for foodbank and community hub Mickey’s Place with a welcome donation from housing association Gentoo.

During a visit by Gentoo CEO Louise Bassett late in 2023, she found the people running Mickey’s Place in Sulgrave were regularly reaching their storage capacity. This was due to the number of donations they were receiving to help meet the increase in demand for food.

During the visit Louise learned how many visitors Mickey’s Place was expecting over the Christmas period. She then gave them a much needed commercial microwave and a bain marie.

Gentoo have now donated a vital storage container to Mickey’s, which is also a pay as you feel café, food bank and community hub.

Mickey’s Place has been chosen to host one of Sunderland City Council’s digital health hubs, which provide residents with free access to laptops and wi-fi and support to improve digital skills and knowledge.

Louise Bassett said: “Mickey’s Place is a well-used foodbank and community hub based in the heart of one of our communities.

“When we heard they were struggling, we knew there was something we could do to help. Mickey’s Place support our customers and local residents to ensure they have access to food and other valuable support when they need it most.

"The hub is run by dedicated volunteers who work around their own busy lives to support a community they care about.

“It’s great to hear that our donation has allowed Mickey’s Place to further improve their service for customers and local residents.”

Rev Julie Wing is the rector of St Michael and All Angels Church on Manor Road where Mickey's Place is based.

She said: “The container has been a godsend. It has allowed us to open the doors to explore further opportunities.

“The partnership we have formed with Gentoo is great, it’s allowed us to work collaboratively to provide a service that benefits both local residents and Gentoo customers.

“We honestly can’t thank Gentoo enough for all the support they had provided.”